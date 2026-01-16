Bhagini Raaga Sourabha Grand Karnatak vocal concert
News

January 16, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: BSS Vidyodaya and RAAGA Music Academy, Mysuru, in association with Sanskar Bharati, have organised Bhagini Raaga Sourabha — a resplendent evening of Karnatak music featuring the accomplished young vocalist Vid. N.H. Shri Hari Bhat at BSS Vidyodaya in Krishnamurthypuram on Saturday (Jan. 17) at 6 pm.

He will be accompanied by Vid. Rupanagudi Ratna Teja on violin, Vid. Pranav Subrahmanya on  mridanga and Vid. M.J. Kirankumar on ghata.

Profile

Vid. Shri Hari Bhat is a highly talented Karnatak vocalist from Bengaluru and an Akashvani B-High graded artiste. He has trained under eminent gurus — Vid. D.V. Nagarajan, Dr. R.N. Tharanathan (Rudrapatnam Brothers), Sangeetha Kalanidhi Chitravina Ravikiran and is currently under the tutelage of Vid. A.S. Murali (PSN Bani, Chennai), who represents the rich Tyagaraja Sishya Parampara.

He has received several notable recognitions, including the Udayonmukhi Award from SV Narayanaswamy Rao Music Academy, finalist honours at The Times Thyagaraja Awards, and multiple first prizes at national-level music  competitions.

Over the past decade, Vid. Shri Hari Bhat has performed more than 150 concerts across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.

