Calling SC/ST students

Karnataka State Government SC/ST Employees Association, District Branch, Mysuru, will be presenting Pratibha Puraskar to SC/ST community students, who have secured above 80% marks in the SSLC and PUC exams 2022-23. Eligible candidates may apply before June 25. For details, contact the office at #10, Rajagriha, 3rd Cross, RBI Layout, Manasinagar, Mysuru or call Secretary Raghavendra on Mob: 97419-62104 or Treasurer Mahadev on Mob: 94487-10391 or Vice-President Mahadev on Mob: 99456-16793, according to a press release.
