Chamarajanagar has best air quality

February 23, 2022

Mysuru, Madikeri & Hassan have ‘satisfactory’ Air Quality Index

Mysore/Mysuru: With thick forest cover surrounding from all sides, Chamarajanagar has the best air quality among 151 cities and small towns in the country. The Air Quality Index (AQI) data is regularly released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). With three tiger reserves — Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Biligirirangana Betta Tiger Reserve (BRT) and Male Mahadeshwara Tiger Reserve (officially not notified) — Chamarajanagar is known for its unique ecological diversity. 51 percent of the district is covered under forests.

The air quality index (AQI) is an index for reporting air quality on a daily basis. It is a measure of how air pollution affects one’s health within a short time period. The purpose of the AQI is to help people know how the local air quality impacts their health.

As per the data released by the CPCB today (Feb. 23), Chamarajanagar has an AQI index value of 34 which is classified as good. Mysuru has an AQI index of 63 (satisfactory), Madikeri has an AQI index of 61 (satisfactory) and Bengaluru’s score is 90-118 (moderate). Hassan with an AQI index of 96 is categorised under satisfactory.

The AQI categories are Good (0–50) that has minimal impact, satisfactory (51-100) – may cause minor breathing difficulties in sensitive people; moderately polluted (101-200) – may cause breathing difficulties in people with    lung disease like asthma, and discomfort to people with heart disease, children and older adults.

The AQI is poor if it is under 201-300 and it may cause breathing difficulties in people on prolonged exposure and discomfort to people with heart  disease. It is very poor if it is between 301 and 400. This may cause respiratory illness in people on prolonged exposure. Effect may be more pronounced in people with lung and heart diseases.

