City illumination timing extended by one hour

October 9, 2021

Neeraj Chopra with javelin, bird and butterfly park a big draw

Keep distance: 20 teams formed to warn people about electric shocks

Mysore/Mysuru: Following increased demand from tourists and to curb a series of traffic jams at the centre of the city and also outer areas during night, the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) has decided to increase the Dasara illumination timings by one hour from this evening.

Till now, the lights were switched on at 6.30 pm and were switched off at 9.30 pm. From tonight, the lights will be on till 10.30 pm and on Ayudha Puja and Vijayadashami, the illumination will go on till 11 pm.

In a press statement, CESC Managing Director Jayavibhavaswamy said that as many people could not see illumination beyond 9.30 pm due to traffic jams, the CESC has decided to increase the timings by one hour. The CESC has illuminated 102.9 km of city areas that covers over 87 circles including major and minor ones.

Thousands of tourists have arrived in Mysuru and many are coming from places like Kodagu, Hassan, Bengaluru and Mangaluru in vehicles to see the illumination and return to their hometowns. Also, thousands of Mysureans too are pouring onto the streets after 6 pm to see brightly-lit city surroundings.

The result: City roads are choked with traffic and many people who came after 9 pm were disappointed and had to return without enjoying the spectacular beauty. Illumination has its own problems as people get too close to the lighting in the name of taking selfies. 20 teams have been formed and vehicles with mikes are given to them to warn people of electric shocks while taking selfies.

Bird & butterfly park

The centre of attraction in the illumination is the LIC Circle or the Millennium Circle where an attractive light park has been set up. The light park has images of butterflies, birds, fountains, mantaps and an awareness light theme that sends a message on how COVID virus spreads.

This park has been attracting hundreds of visitors every day and children are impressed by the beauty of butterflies and birds. The park concept has been designed by one Shyamala, who has experience of working in Bal Bhavan.

At Doddakere Maidan, illuminated art works of Hampi Chariot, Gommateshwara, KRS Dam, Golden Howdah elephant and his two female companions, portraits of Gautama Buddha, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Basaveshwara, Kanakadasa, Swami Vivekananda, Mahatma Gandhi and Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar are pulling crowds.

Neeraj Chopra and his javelin

The javelin-throwing image of Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra that has been placed at Ekalavya Circle near Maharaja’s College Grounds is also attracting people and they are taking selfies with the hero.

3D images have been placed at several locations that includes Goddess Chamundeshwari at Gun House Circle, Yakshagana at City Railway Station and the butterfly park at LIC Circle.

At the Gun House Circle, illuminated images of Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji, Siddaganga Shivakumara Swamiji, India Gate and Jayachamaraja Wadiyar have been placed. Likewise, images of Darpana Sundariyaru at Ekalavya Circle, Valmiki, Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji and Balagangadharanatha Swamiji at Dasappa Circle, Sir M. Visvesvaraya at MUDA Circle and Goddess Chamundeshwari at Sangolli Rayanna Circle are big crowd-pullers. Interestingly, to mark the 75th year of Indian Independence, four places have been lit up with the image of Mother India map and LED bulbs have been used. They are Columbia Asia Junction, Hardinge Circle, Nanjangud Ring Road Circle and Aishwarya Petrol Bunk Circle on Hunsur Road.