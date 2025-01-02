City youth among two dead as car plunges into lake

January 2, 2025

Incident occurred at Kunthur Lake in Kollegal, Chamarajanagar district at 2 am

Chamarajanagar: A tragic accident claimed the lives of two individuals while a third youth survived after their car plunged into Kunthur Lake in Kollegal taluk last midnight. The deceased have been identified as Surjith (25), a resident of Vidyaranyapuram in Mysuru and Shubha (21) from Ganaganur village near Chamarajanagar. The survivor, Manvith, also from Vidyaranyapuram in Mysuru and an employee at a hotel, managed to escape.

It is reported that Surjith, employed at a gold showroom, along with Shubha, a tele-caller residing in a paying guest accommodation in Mysuru, and Manvith, left in a car from Mysuru to Male Mahadeshwara (MM) Hill late yesterday night.

While travelling on the T. Narasipur-Kollegal Road, Surjith, who was at wheels, lost control, causing the car to plunge into Kunthur Lake around 2 am.

Manvith managed to escape from the submerged vehicle and screamed for help, drawing the attention of an ambulance driver passing by. The ambulance driver promptly called the 112 Emergency Response Support System (ERSS). Rescue efforts swiftly began, and the car was retrieved from the lake with the help of a crane, but unfortunately, Surjith and Shubha had lost their lives by that time.

Yelandur Police Inspector Srikanth facilitated shifting of bodies to Kollegal Government Hospital. Post-mortem will be conducted once family members of deceased arrive this afternoon. The bodies will then be handed over to families. Mamballi Police are investigating.