Cleanliness drive launched for KSRTC’s 671 rural buses

March 25, 2025

Mysuru: To ensure better service for the increasing number of passengers on the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses, the Mysuru Rural Division has launched a two-month cleanliness campaign.

The initiative aims to keep buses in top condition and provide a comfortable travel experience. The campaign comes in response to the rising ridership driven by the Karnataka Government’s ambitious ‘Shakti’ scheme that offers free travel for women.

The drive covers buses operating daily from Mysuru to various interstate, district, city and town destinations. The Mysore Rural Division runs 671 buses, transporting over 5,000 passengers across multiple trips each day. In response to the growing passenger volume, the KSRTC is implementing cleanliness measures in a phased manner.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Rural Divisional Controller Srinivas said that the campaign involves daily inspections, with buses dispatched for operations only after thorough cleaning and maintenance.

As part of the initiative, torn seats will be replaced, broken window panes fixed and necessary inspections, including docking, carried out. Dedicated staff members have been assigned to ensure the buses are consistently clean and well-maintained, he confirmed.