Curb betting during IPL: Vedike urges CEN Police
News

March 19, 2025

Mysuru: With just a couple of days left for the 18th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), members of Karnataka Hitharakshana Vedike submitted a memorandum to Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Crime Police Station Inspector Nandish Kumar seeking action to curb cricket betting during IPL.

Vedike President Vinay Kumar  expreseed concerns that youth community, for the next couple of months, will be glued to TV and mobile sets to watch the matches which also lures them to indulge in betting.

“There have been numerous instances where students in the name of online classes come together and indulge in cricket betting while watching the match. Apart from students, daily wagers and other youths mortgage their belongings including two-wheelers to earn money for betting,” he said regretting that some youths, enable to repay their loans, have either gone missing or committed suicide.

S.N. Rajesh, Gururaj Shetty, Manjunath, Ravichandra, Santosh Kumar, Raju and others were in the delegation.

