Deciphering ancient Indian astronomy from palm leaf manuscripts at ORI

March 11, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of the planetarium project and its outreach programmes, the COSMOS Centre is actively engaged in researching ancient astronomy. To facilitate this, the Centre is referring to palm leaf manuscripts housed at the University of Mysore’s Oriental Research Institute (ORI), aiming to unravel the ancient Indian heritage of astronomy.

“Our goal is to offer the public and participants in our programmes insights into the pivotal role astronomy played in shaping the history and culture of ancient India. This endeavour will provide a window into India’s rich astronomical heritage,” explained Prof. Annapurni Subramaniam.

“We have a dedicated project member stationed at ORI, tasked with accessing and deciphering ancient astronomical texts. We are in the process of translating manuscripts dating back to the 9th and 11th centuries into Kannada and English. This effort aims to shed light on the methodologies and calculations employed in ancient astronomical practices,” she added.

The research being conducted will provide invaluable insights into various aspects of ancient Indian astronomy. It will delve into their conceptualisations of planetary motion, the structure of the solar system and their understanding of constellations.

Furthermore, it will shed light on the Indian system of time measurement, including the methods and instruments employed. Additionally, the research will explore the significant works and legacies of ancient Indian astronomers, contributing to a deeper understanding of India’s rich astronomical heritage, she said.

