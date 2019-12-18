‘Double Decker Root Bridge of Meghalaya’ : Dr. Salvia of JSS Medical College wins Intl. Painting Contest

December 18, 2019

Mysuru: Dr. Salvia S. Raj, a House Surgeon in JSS Medical College, Mysuru, has bagged the prestigious ‘Emerging Artist-2019’ for her artwork ‘Double Decker Root Bridge of Meghalaya.’

Dushyant Gallery, Noida of Uttar Pradesh had organised an Online Painting (Landscape) Competition in which 795 artists across the globe had participated out of which 21 had been shortlisted. Among those shortlisted, artwork by city’s artist Dr. Salvia — ‘Double Decker Root Bridge of Meghalaya’ has been selected by the jury for special prize and has bagged the award comprising a trophy and a certificate. In 2018, Dr. Salvia’s painting was one among the 100 best artworks in the Ninth International Painting Annual Contest.

Dr. Salvia S. Raj

She has also competed and won a number of painting contests including first prize in International Painting Contest held at Surindra Rajabhat University, Thailand in 2016; first prize in International Painting Contest organised by Devabhumi Foundation, Shimla for the year 2011, 2013 and 2015; first prize in Rajiv Gandhi International Painting Contest in 2010 as well as first prize in Art and Craft Contest organised by Fedelite Industries Limited in 2009.

