Drive against high beam headlights: Kudos to V.V. Puram Traffic Police

August 19, 2024

Sir,

In recent days, the Traffic Police personnel from V.V. Puram Traffic Police Station have been actively addressing the issue of motorists using high beam headlights.

This initiative deserves full recognition and appreciation from the public.

The use of high beam headlights can be a significant nuisance, causing momentary blindness for drivers approaching from the opposite direction.

Many motorists have even modified their vehicles with high-luminance headlights, which are banned due to their high intensity.

We hope that the drivers who have been penalised will be deterred from using high beams in the future. Additionally, hope other Traffic Police Stations in Mysuru are also undertaking similar efforts in tackling the misuse of high beam headlights and save the motorists.

– K. Chandrahas, Mysuru, 17.8.2024

