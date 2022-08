Entries invited for Taluk-level Dasara CM Cup

August 26, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Dasara Sports Sub-Committee, Zilla Panchayat, Department for Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) and Sports Authority of Karnataka, Bengaluru, have jointly organised a Taluk-level ‘Dasara CM-Cup’ sports meet at all the taluks in the district.

Events include Athletics – Running Race 100 mts, 200 mts, 400 mts, 800 mts, 1,500 mts, 5,000 mts for men, 100 mts, 200 mts, 400 mts, 800 mts, 1,500 mts, 3,000 mts for women, 110 mts hurdles for men, 100 mts hurdles for women, long-jump, high-jump, shot-put, triple jump, javelin-throw, discus-throw, 4×100 mts relay, 4×400 mts relay, volleyball, football, kho-kho, kabaddi and throwball for both men and women. Sports meet will be held at the following venues:

Aug. 27: Nanjangud Taluk Stadium – Sri Basaveshwara Yuvaka Sangha Grounds, Hebbal Koppal (Mob: 97319-34937 or 90363-91984); Periyapatna Taluk Stadium (Mob: 98444-87796 or 97439-41862).

Aug. 28: Navachethana Sports Club premises, T. Narasipur – Sri Bheema Kreeda mathu Samskruthika Kala Balaga (Mob: 97319-34937 or 92414-16003).

Aug. 29: Karnataka Public School premises, Gavadagere, Hunsur (Mob: 94491-75644 or 81974-28751); Chamundi Vihar Stadium, Mysuru (Mob: 91139-48696 or 81529-04096); K.R. Nagar Taluk Stadium – Basaveshwara Kala mattu Kreeda Balaga, Dadadakallahalli (Mob: 99007-60363); Government First-Grade College premises, Saragur (Mob: 94810-75364 or 99868-90539).

Aug. 30- H.D. Kote Taluk Stadium – Sri Mahadeshwara Kala Yuvakara Sangha (Mob: 94493-00330 or 83103-22403). For details, contact Ph: 0821-2564179, according to the DYES Assistant Director and the Dasara Sports Sub-Committee Secretary.