Events Tomorrow – APRIL 22: Sri Nataraja Pratishtana, Sri Nataraja Educational Institutions, Sri Hosmutt, Mysuru

Basava Jayantotsava, Sri Immadi Murugarajendra Swamiji graces the occasion, Karnataka State Higher Education Council Vice-Chairman Prof. Y.S. Siddegowda inaugurates, writer Prof. D.A. Shankar speaks on ‘Basavanna in the eyes of local and foreign scholars,’ Pratishtana Special Officer Prof. S. Shivarajappa will be present, Sri Nataraja Educational Institutions, Sri Hosmutt, Khille Mohalla, 10 am; Interaction, 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm; Sri Basaveshwara Utsava Murti procession, Mayor Shivakumar inaugurates, Vachana Gayana by Choodamani troupe, 6 pm.
