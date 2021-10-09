EVENTS TOMORROW – OCT. 10: Sri Chamundeshwari Temple

Temple inauguration and installation of the Goddess idol, Anna Santarpane, 1 pm; Mahakumkumabhisheka, 11 am to 11.50 am; MP Pratap Simha lights the lamp, MLA Yathrindra Siddharamaiah inaugurates, MLA G.T. Devegowda presides, State Credit Co-operative Society-Bengaluru Lalithamma G.T. Devegowda, MCDCC Bank President G.D. Harish Gowda, Yelwal Chamundeshwari Temple President Y.S. Eshwar and Vice-Presidents Abhujakshi and Y.S. Prakash will be present, Chamundeshwari Story and devotional songs by Mysuru Gururaju, Temple premises, Yelwal, near Hospital, 7 pm onwards.
