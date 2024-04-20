Fans climb Chamundi Hill steps to pray for D.K. Suresh’s victory

April 20, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: More than 300 members of ‘DK Brothers Abhimani Balaga,’ wearing T-shirts with the candidate’s photo and name printed on it, visited Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill and offered special pujas praying for the victory of Congress candidate from Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha Constituency, D.K. Suresh, on Thursday.

The members, who arrived atop the hill climbing over 1,000 steps, not only prayed for the victory of Suresh but for all 28 Congress candidates in the State.

Speaking to media persons, the members said that the guarantee schemes announced by the State Government had not only benefited the middle class and the poor but had also helped them live a respectable life.