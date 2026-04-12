First Pet Ambulance of Mysuru launched

April 12, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru can see pet animals being rushed signal-free in a state-of-art well-equipped Pet Ambulance across city, as the first Pet Ambulance of Mysuru was flagged off by Dr. Arjun Janya, the celebrity Music Director-cum-Film Director yesterday.

Humans had multiple ambulance services but pet parents in city never had Pet Ambulance Service, which is life saving and highly essential during emergency.

Now, Pet Ambulance with basic life support is available 24×7 for any pet health emergency.

For any health-related emergency, pet parents can call to Shree Pet Hospital on Mob: 63628-55844 or A.N. Shriya, Managing Director, Shree Pet Hospital, Vijayanagar 4th Stage, 2nd Phase, Mysuru, on Mob: 63628-55844.