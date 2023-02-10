Former Minister T. John passes away

February 10, 2023

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Minister and businessman T. John passed away at his Bengaluru residence in the wee hours of today. He was 92.

John was a prominent Congress leader and had served as the Minister for Infrastructure and Civil Aviation in Chief Minister S.M. Krishna’s Cabinet. He had migrated from Kerala to Kodagu and emerged in public movement and politics by leading plantation workers.

John was into excise business and had also established himself in Kodagu politics. He was elected to the Legislative Council from Local Authorities Constituency in 2010. He owns many educational institutions including colleges, industries and resorts. Funeral will be held tomorrow afternoon at St. Mary’s JSO Cathedral Church, Queen’s Road, Bengaluru.