Free masks to foreign tourists at Palace

March 4, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Following COVID-19 scare, the Mysore Palace Board has decided to give free masks to foreign tourists and to visitors on request. The Board has also decided to open a healthcare centre to help tourists complaining of fever or any other illness to undergo free check-up.

Over 8,000 tourists including 100-150 foreigners visit the Palace daily and the Board is not taking any chances. 

Tourists complaining of fever, cold or running nose may avail the mask and also the primary healthcare. “If the condition is serious, the patients will be sent to K.R. Hospital where Isolation Wards have been set up. 

The Palace Board has set up signboards giving tips on how COVID spreads and its vulnerability. Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya said, besides providing face masks, Board officials will also educate tourists on DOs and DON’Ts.

