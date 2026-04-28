Green cover at Bylakuppe earns PM Modi’s praise

April 28, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: In his recent ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the Karma Kagyu Monastery at Bylakuppe in Periyapatna taluk of Mysuru district, praising its efforts in environmental conservation.

Referring to the monastery, the Prime Minister underscored the deep connection between Buddhist traditions and nature. “Lord Buddha attained enlightenment under a tree. Nature is an integral part of our lives. The Tibetan settlement at Bylakuppe reflects this bond,” he said.

He noted that the Tibetan settlement in Karnataka, spread over about 100 acres, has been transformed into a forest area preserving more than 700 indigenous tree species. “What was once barren land has now become a thriving forest conservation zone under the guidance of spiritual leaders,” he added.

The initiative is managed by the Bodhisattva Trust, established in 1995 with a focus on environmental protection and ecological restoration. The Trust also runs the Nalanda School, where monks are trained in sustainable living practices.

Extending greetings on Buddha Purnima, Modi said, “Gautama Buddha is more relevant today than ever. At a time when the world is witnessing tensions and conflicts, his message of peace and compassion holds greater significance.”

Bylakuppe, one of the largest Tibetan settlements in the world, is known for its prominent monasteries, including the Namdroling Monastery, popularly called the Golden Temple. The settlement is also a centre for Tibetan culture and a major tourist attraction, noted for its cleanliness, discipline, and striking Buddha statues, murals and prayer halls.