Harmony & Space

Feng Shui which represent wind and water is the science of creating harmony and prosperity through design and alignment of the space. It is said that when wind and water move gently on the earth, the planet stays healthy and vibrant. Similarly, a home which has harmonious flow of energy, creates a good environment for the occupants and supports those living or working in such a place. The ancient Chinese art of living in harmony with your environment can help spruce up the home or office and simultaneously create balance and joy. Feng Shui can offer positive and negative energies to flow through the home depending on the placement of furniture and the use of natural elements of wood, metal, fire, water and earth.

A common Feng Shui belief is that when your house number is hard-to-read or if the house has a blocked path or walkway leading to the door, it will prevent positive energy from reaching the home. Keeping these areas visible and clean is important.

Apart from the above it is essential if the home is cluttered, smelling stale, dimly lit and feeling cramped. Feng Shui propagates that the occupants life will be filled with obstacles and will have minimal opportunities for growth. This also has a strong impact on relationship, wealth and career as most of the human aspirations are inter connected.

By carrying out few changes, one can tweak the space and make it harmonious. Primarily, Clear the bad vibes that accompany clutter. Discard things that no longer serve you or are broken. Things like furniture, utensils, dresses, which are not being used, can be donated to the needy. This practice opens up your home so you have room to experience and invite newer things into your life.

Creating eco-friendly space is another important aspect of Feng Shui as it enhances positive flow of energy on earth. We give back what we take from Earth. Hence, incorporating green ideology into your home can positively affect your health, your family and future generations. It is a time-tested practice which we have failed to stay connected for a long time now.

Having plenty of healthy indoor and outdoor plants are beneficial. They increase the oxygen levels and clean the air creating a feeling of harmony. Having plants which are tall and healthy in the garden signify a “living vertical wall” and this is said to usher in new opportunities and growth from Feng Shui perspective.

Feng Shui alignment and corrections can also be done by using flowers to alleviate wealth related issues. Flowers promote positive Chi in the home and in the lives of the occupants. Tropical plants and flowers are highly regarded as a Feng Shui filter of toxic energy in the home and are believed to remove the toxins from your home.

Most importantly, the colour and type of flower used for Feng Shui is important to ensure a positive Chi, similarly, the leaves of the flower are equally important.

Flowers, whose plants have floppy leaves that are round, offer more Yin to the home. Hence, creating the right balance with flowers, leaves and plants can help in channelising the Chi into the homes.

