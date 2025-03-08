International Women’s Day: All-women crew runs Mysuru-Jaipur Express

March 8, 2025

Mysuru: To mark International Women’s Day, Indian Railways operates trains with all-women crew, including loco pilots, train managers, ticket checkers and security personnel, highlighting women’s capabilities and promoting gender equality.

Authorities hailed the initiative as a tribute to women’s empowerment in the railways. As part of the celebrations, the Mysuru Division of the South Western Railway (SWR) operated Train No. 12975 Mysuru-Jaipur Express this morning, which departed at 10.30 am from Mysuru City Railway Station with an all-women crew, symbolising empowerment in action.

The all-women Jaipur Express crew comprised Senior Loco Pilot Sijina, Assistant Loco Pilot Krishnaveni, Train Manager Kasi Monicasai, Deputy Station Manager Nagalakshmi Prasad, Traveling Ticket Examiner Smitha Rajeshwari and Station Superintendent A. Vibha.

The train was flagged off by Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shilpi Agarwal and Senior Divisional Operations Manager Haritha.

With 22 bogies, the Jaipur Express is scheduled to reach its destination on March 10 at 6 am. To mark the occasion, the platform and the front portion of the train were adorned with festive decorations.

Speaking to Star of Mysore before departure, Sijina and Krishnaveni expressed their excitement at steering a long-distance train connecting Karnataka and Rajasthan. “We have undergone rigorous training and have been mentored well to ensure passenger safety and the train’s timely arrival and departure,” they said, thanking the South Western Railway for the opportunity.

A grand reception was organised for the all-women Jaipur Express in Bengaluru. Additionally, the Bengaluru Division ran Train No. 20624 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru Malgudi Express with an all-women crew, which departed Bengaluru at 1.50 pm.

Range of activities

The SWR has launched International Women’s Day 2025 celebrations with a range of engaging and empowering events aimed at recognising the contributions of women and fostering an inclusive workplace culture across all its divisions.

This year’s theme, ‘Accelerate Action for Gender Equality,’ highlights the ongoing efforts to bridge gender gaps and ensure equal opportunities for women globally. At SWR, this theme holds special significance as women continue to break barriers and make impactful contributions across operational, technical and leadership roles.

From track maintainers, technicians and loco pilots, to senior section engineers and Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs), women are playing crucial roles in railway operations, ensuring efficiency, safety and excellence in service delivery.

South Western Railway remains committed to fostering a work environment free from gender discrimination, where women are encouraged to take on challenging roles and leadership positions.

Celebrations at SWR headquarters

The South Western Railway (SWR) Headquarters marked International Women’s Day with a series of activities aimed at celebrating and empowering its women employees.

Sports events such as badminton and throwball competitions were organised to promote fitness, teamwork and camaraderie. A Rangoli competition showcased vibrant designs focusing on themes of women’s empowerment and safety, highlighting participants’ creativity.

In the culinary display competition, women employees exhibited their culinary talents by preparing diverse cuisines, reflecting their passion for food and culture. Additionally, a flower decoration contest encouraged artistic expression, with participants crafting intricate floral arrangements.

Divisional-level celebrations

The celebrations extended across South Western Railway’s Bengaluru, Hubballi and Mysuru Divisions, where various events were conducted to honour the occasion.

Sports activities, including badminton, throwball and chess tournaments, encouraged participation and team spirit among women employees. Creative competitions such as rangoli, mehendi and nail art contests provided a platform for artistic expression.

A unique fireless cooking competition also challenged participants to showcase innovative culinary ideas without the use of open flames.

Special initiatives for women’s health

Prioritising women’s health, the Mysuru Division took a proactive approach by organising several wellness initiatives. A bone mineral density test was conducted to assess bone health and detect early signs of osteoporosis.

A breast cancer screening camp was set up to promote awareness and early detection of the disease.

Additionally, a session on obesity and stress management, scheduled for March 8, aims to provide valuable insights into maintaining a healthy lifestyle, stress management techniques and overall well-being.