KRS to reopen tomorrow

Mandya, Mysuru: Brindavan Gardens at KRS in Mandya district, which was closed for tourists following the death of three tourists when a huge tree fell on them near the boating point on Tuesday evening following gusty winds and rain, will be reopened to tourists tomorrow.

Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) Executive Engineer Basavarajegowda, speaking to SOM this morning, said that the Deputy Commissioner has ordered to cut aged and weak trees and also to prune trees which are above 30 ft. in height.

He said that the Forest Department personnel with the help of Horticulture Department officials have identified 30 such trees today and the drive to chop such trees would commence after the identification process.

The clearing of fallen trees and branches has been undertaken and almost all fallen trees have been removed from the garden premises.

7 out of 64 birds rescued at KRS die in city

Meanwhile, Ajay Kumar Jain, President of Pragathi Prathistan, who also runs a bird rescue centre at Vidyaranyapuram, who had rescued 64 birds and brought it to Mysuru for treatment and housed in People for Animals premises told SOM that out of 64 birds he had rescued, seven died due to severe injuries and 13 birds were being treated for multiple fractures on wings and legs.

He said that the remaining 44 birds were on the verge of recovery and the birds have been left in the open for them to fly away once they recover and gain strength.

May 4, 2018

