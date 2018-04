KSCA Mysuru Zone Inter-District Cricket: Chamarajanagar XI earn nine-wicket win

Inspiring batting by skipper A. Abhay Rangan (50) supported by good bowling performances by medium-pacer Advaith Kudar (three for 21), Yadhunandan (two for 20), Sai Eshawar (two for 14) and left-arm spinner D.N. Dhanush (two for six), enabled Chamarajanagar XI to register a big nine-wicket win over Mandya in the KSCA Mysuru Zone Inter-District U-16 Cricket Tournament played at the JSS-SJCE Grounds here yesterday.

Mandya XI were bowled out for a paltry 85 in 20 overs and in reply, Chamarajanagar XI scored 86 for one in 16 overs to register a thumping nine-wicket win.

Scores: U-16 — Mandya XI: 85 in 20 overs (Advaith Kudar 3 for 21, Sai Eshwar 2 for 14, Yadhunandan 2 for 20, D.N. Dhanush 2 for six) lost to Chamarajanagar XI: 86 for 1 in 16 overs (A. Abhay Rangan 50).

U-14 — Chairman XI: 206 for 6 in 50 overs (S. Likith 63, Neelakash 34, M.S. Yashwanth 25, Rajashekar 2 for 14) bt Combined XI: 135 in 41.2 overs (R. Hrishikesh 26, Akhil Kashyap 25, Aathish Karthik 2 for 12, Dhanush Gowda 2 for 18, M.S. Yashwanth 2 for 14 ).