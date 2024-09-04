KSRTC to ply 1,500 additional buses ahead of Gowri-Ganesha festivals
News, Top Stories

KSRTC to ply 1,500 additional buses ahead of Gowri-Ganesha festivals

September 4, 2024

Bengaluru: Ahead of the Gowri-Ganesha festival, the KSRTC has made arrangements to ply 1,500 additional buses from Bengaluru for the benefit of people who want to travel long distance.

In a press release, KSRTC has stated that it is running a total of 1,500 additional buses from Sept. 5 to 10.

As Gowri and Ganesha festivals fall on Sept.6 and 7 (Friday and Saturday) and Sept.8 is Sunday (a public holiday), people are bound to travel to their native places like Mangaluru, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai and other places.

The buses will ply from Kempegowda Bus Station, Bengaluru to Dharmasthala, Kukke Subramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Shringeri, Horanadu, Davangere, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Hyderabad etc.

In addition, special buses will also ply from Mysuru to Hunsur, Periyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalnagar, Madikeri and other places.

Advance reservations can be done for these buses by visiting website https://www.ksrtc.in, through KSRTC Mobile App and also at KSRTC advance booking counters in KSRTC bus stand and authorised agents across the State. A discount of 10% on ticket price is also offered for advance bookings.

