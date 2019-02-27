Make NCC mandatory

Sir,

This is with reference to Vikram Muthanna’s article titled ‘Give NCC a Try’ in Star of Mysore dated Feb.23. It is a good call to our young generation to build up patriotism and discipline through NCC.

Now-a-days expressing patriotism has become a fashion and restricted to selected days, wherein one can see insincere display for publicity only.

Further, a call to our politicians and VIPs to send their children to NCC is a wise suggestion. Politicians who run schools and colleges must introduce NCC at their institutions and give encouragement to the students who join NCC by giving concessions in donations and fees, and also request younger generation to serve NCC voluntarily.

I am proud to say that I served NCC for six years in High School and College attending five camps, obtaining ‘C’ certificate, but failed in Defence Selection Committee ! But that training has however helped me to lead a disciplined life even today.

However, it is a matter of great concern that the number of youths losing their way during student days itself is growing by the day.

In this backdrop, the Centre should seriously consider making NCC compulsory for at least two years, so that students can learn discipline, nationalism, etc., apart from getting appropriate guidance on leading life.

The State Government too can play its part by providing reservation to NCC trained high school students in admission to PUC and thus make NCC an attractive choice for students.

The Defence Department already has NCC Authority under its belt. The Government must publicise and further promote NCC by granting more funds to it.

– N. Sreekanta Kumar, Srirampura, 24.2.2019

