Man dies outside hospital with pregnant wife inside

January 13, 2025

Biting cold suspected to be reason for death

Mysuru: A man, who had been sleeping outside Cheluvamba Hospital while his wife was admitted for delivery, died this morning. It is suspected that freezing temperatures, particularly during the night and early morning hours, contributed to his death.

The deceased, Nagesh (35), son of late Govindaiah, was a resident of Chowdalli village in Gundlupet taluk, Chamarajanagar District. Four days ago, Nagesh admitted his pregnant wife, Ashwathamma, to Cheluvamba Hospital due to complications and she was placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Although the hospital provides a dormitory for attendants to rest, Nagesh chose to sleep outside near the ICU, likely due to his concern for his wife’s condition.

Last night, Nagesh slept in the open and when passersby attempted to wake him this morning, they found him unresponsive. He was later confirmed dead, with the cold night suspected to have played a significant role.

Devaraja Sub-Inspector Prabhu and his team conducted a mahazar and registered a case. The body was sent to MMC&RI mortuary for post-mortem. The exact cause of death will be determined once the report is received.

Dr. K.R. Dakshayani, Dean and Director of MMC&RI, told Star of Mysore that while the hospital provides a dormitory for attendants, some prefer staying near the ward for easier access in case of emergencies.