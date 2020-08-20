Man unites wife in death

August 20, 2020

H.D. Kote: A man, unable to bear the grief of his wife’s death, passed away the next day, thus uniting with her in death.

Choodamani (70), wife of Annaiahsomachar, a resident of Halsur in Saragur taluk, passed away yesterday evening following a heart attack at her son’s residence in Mysuru.

Her husband Annaiahsomachar (80), who too was staying along with his wife at their son’s residence, collapsed on hearing the news of his wife’s death and was rushed to a private hospital in city where he too suffered a heart attack and passed away in the wee hours of today.

Annaiahsomashar was a Zamindar and was also teaching children at the village school in the absence of teachers. The couple leaves behind two sons, one daughter and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites will be held at the couple’s farm land at Halsur village today.