January 4, 2021

Ponnappa (Gappu), Pattedaara of Mandetira family and owner of Lalithadri Estate, Madapura, passed away in the wee hours of today at his residence in Kodagu. He was 98.

He leaves behind sons Arun and Anil, daughters Asha, Amrit and Amitha, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law and grandchildren.

Cremation was held at Madapura this afternoon.