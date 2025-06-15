MCC chief inspects facilities, cleanliness at Udayagiri

June 15, 2025

Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif went on city rounds and inspected various facilities and cleanliness at Udayagiri, Kyathamaranahalli, Rajivnagar, Beedi Colony and surrounding areas.

Asif, who noticed uncleared weeds in storm water drains, instructed officials to clear the storm water drains to ease the flow of water and prevent breeding of mosquitoes. He also instructed UGD engineers to ensure there were no blockages that cause overflowing of sewage water especially during rainy season. He also inspected the Outer Ring Road from Hanchya-Sathagalli till Royal Inn Junction and instructed the officials to clear construction debris and other wastes dumped on service roads, clean up the waste collected near the median and also to install new bulbs for the streetlights on the Outer Ring Road.

The MCC Commissioner, who instructed the officials to take up cleaning works on the Outer Ring Road once in every six months, told the officials to initiate action against those dumping debris on service road and installing illegal advertisement boards. He asked officials to submit action taken report at the earliest.