Minister Zameer owns resort in restricted area of Nagarahole

June 25, 2025

Plaint to Lokayukta goes in vain: BJP Spokesman

Mysuru: City BJP Spokesman M.A. Mohan has alleged that Housing Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan owns a resort in the restricted area of Nagarahole Forests and a complaint lodged with Lokayukta against the illegality has fallen on deaf ears.

Addressing media persons at City BJP Office yesterday, Mohan levelled a series of charges against Zameer.

“Zameer has been diverting crores of rupees from Government funds in the name of his close aides and has built a resort in violation of law at the restricted area in the wild. Sarfaraj Khan, who is a ‘D’ group clerk is associated with Zameer for the last 25 years and is a part of the irregularities,” said Mohan, releasing substantiating documents to the media.

Four dams are located in H.D. Kote taluk, comprising both Bandipur and Nagarahole Tiger Reserves, known for their biodiversity. The resorts have mushroomed illegally in such places, flouting the rules of Forest Department in a blatant manner, he said.

“Sarfaraj Khan, despite being a Government employee is into business. The moot question here is: How can a Government employee invest crores of rupees and run a resort business? Definitely, Minister Zameer has his stakes here,” alleged Mohan.

As per Karnataka State Tourism Policy-2025, a farmer can run a Home Stay under Athithi Scheme. But is bound by a rule that the farmer has to stay in the same premises and build additional four rooms and maintain the facility on his own. But the resort in question has over 20 rooms, with a man put in charge as a caretaker. The guests are charged Rs. 2,500 per day. Another building is coming up on a four-acre land located adjacent to the resort, with the personal driver of Sarfaraj investing a whopping Rs. 100 crore. How can a mere driver invest such a huge amount? asked Mohan.

The resort has a bar with CL-7 licence, with no permission for take away. But the bar remains open till 11 pm, all with the blessings of Minister Zameer. He visits the resort once in a fortnight and distributes money to the people around like a puffed rice.

Another resort, owned by a relative of PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, is functioning in the surrounding of Zameer’s resort. To probe into all these illicit activities, BJP has decided to form a Fact Finding Committee. It has been brought to the notice of State BJP Unit, said Mohan.

City BJP President L. Nagendra, former Corporator Rangaswamy and Media Convener M.S. Mahesh Raje Urs were present.

‘Emergency 50: Darkest chapters’

Today (June 25) marks fifty years since one of the darkest chapters in India’s democratic history, the imposition of the Emergency. The people of India mark this day as Samvidhan Hatya Diwas. On this day, the values enshrined in the Indian Constitution were set aside, fundamental rights were suspended, press freedom was extinguished and several political leaders, social workers, students and ordinary citizens were jailed. It was as if the Congress Government in power at that time placed democracy under arrest! #SamvidhanHatyaDiwas. —Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Black Day of Emergency in city on June 28

The Mysuru City BJP has organised a special event titled ‘Black Day of Emergency’ on June 28 at 11.30 am at Golden Time auditorium on Mysuru-Hunsur Road. Opposition Leader in Legislative Assembly R. Ashok will be taking part in the event and speak on the ‘Dark Days of Emergency and its aftermath.’ — City BJP Spokesman M.A. Mohan