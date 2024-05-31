Movie tickets for just Rs. 99
Movie tickets for just Rs. 99

May 31, 2024

Multiplexes celebrate Cinema Lovers’ Day by giving discount to movie-goers

Mysore/Mysuru: If are you a cinema buff, then today is the golden chance to watch your favourite movie on silver screen with major cinema houses in city slashing the ticket prizes to Rs. 99 today.

Today being Cinema Lovers’ Day, all major multiplexes including PVR, INOX, DRC Cinemas and Vision Cinemas have announced discounts in ticket prices to commemorate the special day.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, DRC Cinemas Managing Partner Vaishali Hanumanth Padaki said, “The prices of the tickets have been slashed to celebrate Cinema Lovers’ Day. We want people to come back to cinemas and this is one such initiative to welcome the audience. There are good movies lined up for the release along with movies that have been showcased on screen.”

“The initiative has received good response with 38 percent occupancy for the morning shows,” she added.

