Mundanda Rajesh Ponnappa secures 222nd rank in UPSC exams
News

Mundanda Rajesh Ponnappa secures 222nd rank in UPSC exams

June 1, 2022

An advocate by profession, he guides candidates appearing for competitive exams

Mysore/Mysuru: Mundanda Rajesh Ponnappa has cleared IAS by securing 222nd rank in UPSC exams, the results of which were announced on May 30.

Rajesh Ponnappa is the son of Jaya Poovaiah and Sudha (Thamane – Sadera). Hailing from Nelaji in Kodagu, they are now settled in Bengaluru. Sudha is an advocate while Poovaiah is a coffee planter. His younger sister Dhanyata is a journalist.

Ponnappa did his Schooling and Pre-University course at Army Public School, Bengaluru. He then completed B.E. in Mechanical Engineering from Visvesvaraya Technological University topping the Varsity.

He joined Karnataka State Law University again to top the University. He continued studying by completing Post Graduate Diploma course at National Law School of India University in Bengaluru. Presently, he is an advocate by profession in Bengaluru.

Ponnappa appeared for UPSC exams under the guidance of Dr. Arjun Bopanna of Namma KPSC Academy / Bangalore IAS Academy to clear with 222nd rank. He has also competed in Equestrian Sports at National-level. Under the guidance of his mentor and aunt Periyanda late Baby, wife of Appaji, Ponnappa has written and published three books on law. He writes articles for newspapers on how to prepare for competitive exams and guides candidates aspiring to appear for competitive exams.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching