Mundanda Rajesh Ponnappa secures 222nd rank in UPSC exams

June 1, 2022

An advocate by profession, he guides candidates appearing for competitive exams

Mysore/Mysuru: Mundanda Rajesh Ponnappa has cleared IAS by securing 222nd rank in UPSC exams, the results of which were announced on May 30.

Rajesh Ponnappa is the son of Jaya Poovaiah and Sudha (Thamane – Sadera). Hailing from Nelaji in Kodagu, they are now settled in Bengaluru. Sudha is an advocate while Poovaiah is a coffee planter. His younger sister Dhanyata is a journalist.

Ponnappa did his Schooling and Pre-University course at Army Public School, Bengaluru. He then completed B.E. in Mechanical Engineering from Visvesvaraya Technological University topping the Varsity.

He joined Karnataka State Law University again to top the University. He continued studying by completing Post Graduate Diploma course at National Law School of India University in Bengaluru. Presently, he is an advocate by profession in Bengaluru.

Ponnappa appeared for UPSC exams under the guidance of Dr. Arjun Bopanna of Namma KPSC Academy / Bangalore IAS Academy to clear with 222nd rank. He has also competed in Equestrian Sports at National-level. Under the guidance of his mentor and aunt Periyanda late Baby, wife of Appaji, Ponnappa has written and published three books on law. He writes articles for newspapers on how to prepare for competitive exams and guides candidates aspiring to appear for competitive exams.