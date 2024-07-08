Mysuru Literature Festival – 2024 | Police mean faith, not fear: DIGP

July 8, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), Fire and Emergency Services Department Ravi D. Channannavar, turned the Mysuru Literature Festival- 2024, into a platform to send a message to the people that, ‘Police Means Hope, Not Fear.’

Channannavar, who had previously served as the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Mysuru district, eloquently spoke about the Police Department and the methods he opted to dispel the myth related to the men in Khaki.

He was speaking at a panel discussion on the topic of pro-society Police on the second and concluding day of Mysuru Literature Festival, organised by Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust and Mysuru Book Clubs-2015, at Hotel Southern Star in city last evening.

Channannavar said, “Police means hope, not fear and work to lend voice to the voiceless and the downtrodden in the society. Moreover, Police Stations are grievance redressal centres. When we are vested with power, it should be a Kalpavriksha (a wish-fulfilling tree), not one that embodies destruction like the mythical demon Bhasmasura.”

Picture shows a section of the audience.

“A Police Officer can transform the history of the district and if a Police Sub-Inspector makes a will, he can also wipe the tears of the oppressed lot. Hence, the Police should be the voice of the voiceless,” he added.

The DIGP expressed his deep affinity for Mysuru, a place that has intrigued him since his student days. He found Mysuru’s rich history, particularly the noble deeds of the Maharajas, more captivating than those of other kingdoms.

Interestingly, Channannavar himself had experienced fear of Police Stations during his student years. Whenever the Police visited his village, he and his fellow villagers would quickly retreat to the nearby forest to avoid any interaction.

Determined to dispel this entrenched fear among the public, Channannavar conducted regular meetings as a Police officer. He organised Grama Vastavya (village stay) events in places like H.D. Kote taluk and Hadinaru village in Nanjangud taluk.

During these village stays, he educated people about essential Police procedures, including First Information Reports (FIRs), summons, warrants, grounds for arrest and the time frame for filing an FIR.

Channannavar also emphasised that the Police force’s lathi (baton) and arm were not objects of worship during Ayudha Puja festivals. Instead, they symbolised protection and service.