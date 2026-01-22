Mysuru’s first Comprehensive Robotic Surgery Programme at Apollo BGS Hospitals

January 22, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, a leading tertiary care hospital, has launched Mysuru’s first Comprehensive Robotic Surgery Programme marking a major milestone in advanced surgical care in the region. The programme brings together robotic-assisted surgeries across General Surgery, Urology, Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS), ENT, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Orthopaedics, Oncology, Gastrointestinal and HPB specialties under a single comprehensive platform.

Robotic surgery offers true 3D high-definition vision, pinpoint precision, enhanced access to complex anatomical areas and protection of critical structures, resulting in less pain, reduced blood loss, faster recovery and shorter hospital stays.

Speaking on the occasion, hospital leadership said the launch reflects Apollo BGS Hospitals’ commitment to bringing world-class surgical technology closer to Mysuru, reducing the need for travel to metro cities.

“With the introduction of robotic-assisted surgery, Apollo BGS Hospitals is redefining surgical excellence in Mysuru. This programme empowers surgeons with unparalleled precision and offers patients safer procedures with faster recovery,” said N.G. Bharateesha Reddy, Senior Vice-President, Rest of Karnataka, Apollo Hospitals.

“Our robotic surgery team is committed to delivering the highest standards of precision and patient safety. By combining advanced technology with expertise, we aim to make surgeries less invasive, recovery faster, and outcomes better for every patient,” said the team of robotic surgeons at Apollo BGS Hospitals.

The programme is supported by a dedicated team of trained robotic surgeons, anaesthetists, and clinical staff, ensuring international standards of patient care and safety.