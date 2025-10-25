Events Tomorrow

Nataraj Music and Dance Academy

October 25, 2025


2nd Edition of Mysuru Dasara Nrithyotsav-2025 — All India Dance Olympiad and Mysuru National Dance Competition — performing artistes are Vidu. Mithra Naveen of Nadavidyalaya Academy of Music and Dance; Vid. R. Pavan Kumar of Kalarpanam Group of Dance; Vidu. M.B. Nagashree of Shree Nataraja Performing Arts Centre; Dr. Chithra Biligiri of Rangalakshanam Foundation; Vidu. Shrividya Rao of Shri Durga Nrutya Academy and Dr. Kripa Phadke of Nrityagiri Academy of Performing Arts and Research Centre; Dr. Tulsi Ramachandra, Director, Nrityalaya Trust and Thriveni Bharath, Philanthropist, Entrepreneur, Sociopreneur and Hodophile, guests, RamaGovinda Rangamandira, Ramakrishnanagar,
4 pm.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching