Nataraj Music and Dance Academy

2nd Edition of Mysuru Dasara Nrithyotsav-2025 — All India Dance Olympiad and Mysuru National Dance Competition — performing artistes are Vidu. Mithra Naveen of Nadavidyalaya Academy of Music and Dance; Vid. R. Pavan Kumar of Kalarpanam Group of Dance; Vidu. M.B. Nagashree of Shree Nataraja Performing Arts Centre; Dr. Chithra Biligiri of Rangalakshanam Foundation; Vidu. Shrividya Rao of Shri Durga Nrutya Academy and Dr. Kripa Phadke of Nrityagiri Academy of Performing Arts and Research Centre; Dr. Tulsi Ramachandra, Director, Nrityalaya Trust and Thriveni Bharath, Philanthropist, Entrepreneur, Sociopreneur and Hodophile, guests, RamaGovinda Rangamandira, Ramakrishnanagar,
4 pm.
Recent Comments