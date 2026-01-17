One arrested for poisoning leopard to death

January 17, 2026

Chamarajanagar: The Forest Department officials and staff have arrested a person, who had allegedly poisoned a leopard to death.

The arrested person has been identified as 60-year-old Doreswamy of Homma village in the taluk.

The decomposed carcass of the leopard aged between five and six years was found at an agricultural field on the outskirts of Homma village in the taluk on Wednesday.

The carcass of the leopard was found near the carcass of a calf. The leopard had devoured a part of the calf before it died, giving rise to suspicion that the carcass of the calf was laced with poison.

Suspecting foul play, the Forest officials conducted an investigation with the help of Police and finally arrested Doreswamy. He was produced before the Court and has been remanded to judicial custody.