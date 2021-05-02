May 2, 2021

Tankers arriving from other places will be provided Police escort

DC, Police Commissioner inspect oxygen factories, units at Hebbal

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri and City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta have directed senior officers and drug controllers to take strict action against those who are indulging in black-marketing and hoarding of oxygen, critical for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. The Police have decided to escort oxygen tankers entering Mysuru from other places and also provide 24×7 security to oxygen plants and filling companies.

Yesterday, accompanied by the officials from the Office of Drug Controller, Mysuru, the DC and the Police Commissioner inspected over five medical oxygen producing and refilling units in Hebbal Industrial Area. The officers inspected the facilities and asked the factories and refilling units to only produce medical oxygen and not divert oxygen for any other purposes.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Dr. Chandragupta said that as per the Government order, it is punishable if oxygen is diverted to any other industrial purpose and also if oxygen cylinders are black-marketed or hoarded for future use. The DC directed the factory managements to ensure uninterrupted supplies of medical oxygen.

“Oxygen cylinders can only be supplied to COVID hospitals and such facilities from the production and refilling plants. We have directed citizens or any institutions other than the COVID hospitals and such facilities to refrain from hoarding cylinders at homes, even for patients, as it may attract penal action,” he said.

Rationalising supplies

Oxygen cylinders would only be released by the District Administration in coordination with various teams. “There is an increased demand and only a proper audit can give a clear picture on supply and demand. Every outgoing cylinder would be monitored and accounted for and factories will get 24×7 security and protection. We have discussed with people running the factories on the steps taken by them for rationalising the supplies,” Dr. Chandragupta said.

“Oxygen plants and their distributors are supposed to supply to COVID hospitals directly as per their allotted quota from the office of the District Administration. Getting oxygen cylinders which are in short supply due to high demand must not be a difficult task for the administration. We will also provide security escort to oxygen-carrying tankers that arrive at Mysuru from other places to ensure smooth distribution and stop malpractices,” the Police Commissioner said.

Centralised system

The Drug Controllers of Mysuru district will have a complete visibility into oxygen supply and demand and Nodal Officers have been appointed to track the incoming and outgoing oxygen from Mysuru. “This system would ensure that cylinders are not hoarded and at the same time the requirements are met at hospitals and at patient homes. The audit will include the cylinders supplied to homes. Cylinders would be only supplied through centralised systems in the District Administration War Room,” Dr. Chandragupta said. As per the data released by the COVID-19 War Room yesterday, Mysuru district has 967 numbers of jumbo oxygen cylinders of 47-litre capacity, 409 cylinders of 10-litre capacity, 30 cylinders of 1.1 litre capacity and 57 Dura cylinders of 200 litres of liquid medical oxygen. Mysuru district requires over 10.5 kl (kilo litres) of medical oxygen and K.R. Hospital has 13.5 kl oxygen plant and the District Hospital has 6 kl plant for centralised supply to oxygenated beds.