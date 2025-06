June 2, 2025

Mysuru: Mysore Palace Board will be celebrating Rajarshi Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Jayanti by offering floral tribute to a portrait of Nalwadi in front of Sri Lakshmiramanaswamy Temple in the Palace premises on June 4 at 8.30 am.

As part of the celebrations, Palace will be illuminated from 7 pm to 8 pm on the said day and entry for the public will be free, according to a press release from Mysore Palace Board Dy. Director T.S. Subramanya.