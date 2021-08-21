PM Modi interacts with Indian para-athlete contingent ahead of Paralympic Games

August 21, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday last virtually interacted with the Indian para-athlete contingent, who will represent the country in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, scheduled be held between Aug. 24 and Sept. 5.

During the interaction, the PM lauded the para-athletes for their self confidence and will power. He credited their hard work and said he is hopeful that India will create a new history at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Modi also mentioned that today’s new India does not put pressure for medals on the athletes but expects them to give their best. Referring to the recent Olympics, the he said that country is firmly with the athletes in their efforts whether they win or miss.

While discussing the importance of mental strength along with the physical strength in the field, the Prime Minister praised the para athletes for overcoming their circumstances and moving forward despite them.

Notably, three sessions were conducted through workshop and seminars on sports psychology for the Indian contingent keeping in mind the issues like lack of exposure and stress of new place, new people and international settings.

India is sending their biggest ever contingent to the Paralympic Games. 54 para athletes from across 9 sports disciplines will represent the nation at Tokyo Games.