Poster Campaign: BJP demands Home Minister’s resignation over drug mafia

December 31, 2025

Bengaluru: Following the seizure of drugs in city by Maharashtra Police, State BJP has upped its ante against Congress-led State Government, demanding the resignation of Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar.

Addressing media persons at BJP headquarters Jagannath Bhavan here on Monday, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy demanded that, the Home Minister should step down if he is incapable of running the Home Department.

Releasing posters demanding Dr. Parameshwar’s resignation, Narayanaswamy alleged that drug mafia has spread its tentacles across the State, with the Congress Government facilitating their operations, thus turning itself into a “drug government.”

He questioned how long the Home Minister would continue to “ruin the State” by offering excuses. “You step down from power. If someone else has the capability, let them govern,” he said, aiming his anguish against Home Minister.

Narayanaswamy wanted to know, whether the prevailing situation reflected the Minister’s helplessness or whether there was a conspiracy by others to tarnish his image.

With Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) ceasing to exist, Narayanaswamy demanded that it be converted into an Anti-Drugs Force to uproot the drug network.

The Chief Minister should act at the earliest and decide whether he should step down from the office or the Home Minister should resign, said Narayanaswamy.

MLC Bharathi Shetty and State BJP Spokesperson Prakash Sesharaghavachar were present.