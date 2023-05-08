Public campaign ends today at 6 pm; ban orders next 

May 8, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The high-voltage campaign for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka will come to an end today as all three major political parties — BJP, Congress and JD(S) — are busy making their last pitch to woo the voters.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer Dr. K.V. Rajendra has issued ban orders that will come into force from 6 pm on May 8 (today) and will remain in place till May 10 until the election process ends. Except for the voters of that particular Constituency, others, including campaigners from other districts and States, must leave the locality, the order said.

The election campaign will come to an end at 6 pm today, 48 hours before the voting day. The counting will take place on May 13. Forty-eight hours before the end of polling are considered the silence period.

As per the instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), public meetings of more than five people are restricted for a period of 48 hours till the conclusion of voting.

DC Dr. Rajendra clarified that no political party would campaign within a radius of 100 metre of the polling station.

Parties, can, however, cam-paign silently visiting door-to-door keeping in mind the restrictions that have been previously imposed. As Section 144 has been imposed, there are restrictions on the assembly of more than five people in an area.

He pointed out that detailed instructions had also been issued regarding dry days for a period of 48 hours from the evening of May 8 till the completion of voting besides on the day of counting, that is, May 13.

There will be a four-day dry day on May 8, May 9, May 10 and till midnight of May 13, the counting day.

Serving and selling of liquor will be banned in all establishments within the polling area during the period of 48 hours, ending with the hour fixed for the conclusion of polling.

During this period, all liquor and wine shops, bars, restaurants, clubs and other licence holders selling liquor in the district will remain closed, and there will be no sale, distribution or stocking of liquor. The keys have to be handed over to the Executive Magistrate.