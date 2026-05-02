Pure drinking water unit goes defunct

May 2, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The pure drinking water unit at the premises of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Zone-2 office in Krishnamurthypuram here, has gone defunct, leaving the residents of surrounding localities severely inconvenienced.

At the drop of old gold colour coin of Rs. five face value, 20 litres of water purified through reverse osmosis (RO) process, can be collected at such drinking water units, the facility which is popular among the residents across the city. However, the similar unit at Krishnamurthypuram, has gone kaput, due to lack of maintenance related issues.

It has been a week since the issue persists, but neither of MCC officials, have chose to resolve the issue, at least in the interest of the people. Till recent spell of rains, which brought respite to the people suffering from sweltering heat, the consumption of drinking water among the people had notably gone high to beat the heat. Apart from taps installed at the households, the people, including the households and commercial areas, were largely dependent on such pure drinking water units to quench their thirst.

It is high time, the water unit is restored, as the drinking water always counts among other basic amenities, the people urged.