Rangsons Aerospace inks five-year contract with Boeing
News

Rangsons Aerospace inks five-year contract with Boeing

January 28, 2024

To manufacture tubes and ducts for aerospace systems

Mysore/Mysuru: Rangsons Aerospace, a prominent player in India’s aerospace and defence industry, has entered into a contract with Boeing to supply tubes and ducts for aerospace systems. This collaboration signifies Boeing’s first partnership of this nature with an Indian supplier.

Pavan Ranga, CEO of Mysuru-based Rangsons Aerospace, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “This contract marks a significant milestone for Rangsons Aerospace and the Indian aerospace industry. We are honoured to partner with Boeing, a global aviation leader, and contribute towards advancing aviation technology in India.”

The five-year contract solidifies Rangsons Aerospace’s position as a key contributor to the aviation supply chain, emphasising the company’s unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation within the aerospace sector.

This strategic alliance not only underscores Rangsons Aerospace’s dedication to delivering high-quality, advanced solutions but also strengthens its global presence, extending from India to the United States and Israel, he noted.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching