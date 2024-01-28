Rangsons Aerospace inks five-year contract with Boeing

January 28, 2024

To manufacture tubes and ducts for aerospace systems

Mysore/Mysuru: Rangsons Aerospace, a prominent player in India’s aerospace and defence industry, has entered into a contract with Boeing to supply tubes and ducts for aerospace systems. This collaboration signifies Boeing’s first partnership of this nature with an Indian supplier.

Pavan Ranga, CEO of Mysuru-based Rangsons Aerospace, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “This contract marks a significant milestone for Rangsons Aerospace and the Indian aerospace industry. We are honoured to partner with Boeing, a global aviation leader, and contribute towards advancing aviation technology in India.”

The five-year contract solidifies Rangsons Aerospace’s position as a key contributor to the aviation supply chain, emphasising the company’s unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation within the aerospace sector.

This strategic alliance not only underscores Rangsons Aerospace’s dedication to delivering high-quality, advanced solutions but also strengthens its global presence, extending from India to the United States and Israel, he noted.