Schools, Colleges, Cinema Halls become super-spreaders: DHO

March 24, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. T. Amarnath has said that  Schools, Colleges and theatres have become super-spreaders of Coronavirus in the District.

Replying to members at Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meeting at Zilla Panchayat auditorium this noon on the sudden spurt in Corona positive cases in the district, he said consequent to slump in COVID-19 deaths, people have stopped following safety protocols such as wearing mask and social distancing. Two days ago, 19 students of a Government School in Bannur tested positive and they have been quarantined. Sealing down of that School will be decided by DC Rohini Sindhuri, who has convened a meeting at 4.30 pm today.

The DHO said COVID positive rate which was 0.83 percent two weeks ago has now shot up to 1.24 percent. Though it was less when compared to national average, it was alarming. This clearly indicates possibilities of spike in COVID positive cases in the current week. Hostel authorities have been asked not to allow any inmate without RT-PCR negative report. Ventilator beds are kept ready to meet any contingency. Ten beds are reserved for Corona positive patients in Taluk Hospitals. As far as possible, patients will not be shifted to District Hospital, he added.

Of the total 2 lakh seniors in the district, 60,000 were vaccinated till date. Remaining  will be inoculated by Apr. 5, he said.

