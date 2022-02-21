Seer flags off Science-on-Wheels

February 21, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of Indian independence) and National Science Week celebrations, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER) today launched Science-on-Wheels.

This joint venture of JSS Mahavidyapeetha and JSS AHER, Mysuru, sponsored by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India (DST-STUTI Scheme), aims to create awareness on Science and Research among High School, College students and women in rural areas.

The vehicle was flagged off by Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji at the Mutt premises, foot of Chamundi Hill.

Science-on-Wheels is a unique bus which contains research related equipment such as the world’s smallest and portable live cell imaging microscope (cytosmart), cancer cell lines, nanodrop spectrophotometer, pH meter, colorimeter, micro pipettes and anatomical models of human organs. Another speciality of this bus is that it is internet enabled and can live stream various programmes anywhere in the world besides creating awareness on Science and Research to interested public.

Science workshops, Science expo and lectures on Science will be held this week.

Speaking on the occasion, JSS-AHER Pro-Chancellor Dr. B. Suresh said that Science Week was being celebrated across the country from Feb. 28 every year and this year as the country is celebrating its 75 years of Independence, Science Week is being celebrated from today (Feb. 21) across the nation.

JSS-AHER’s Science-on-Wheels vehicle will move around the district for a week to educate rural masses on Science.

JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, JSS-AHER Vice-Chancellor Dr. Surinder Singh, JSS-AHER Registrar Dr. B. Manjunatha and others were present on the occasion.