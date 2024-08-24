Sex Scandal: 2,000-page chargesheet against Prajwal Revanna

August 24, 2024

Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is investigating into the alleged sex scandal involving former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, has filed a whopping 2,000-page chargesheet to Special Court for People’s Representatives through Investigating Officer Suma Rani, here yesterday.

The sexual harassment case filed against Prajwal Revanna in Hassan was transferred to SIT and during the investigation the officials collected a total of 123 evidences prior to submitting the chargesheet.

SIT has also filed a chargesheet against JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna in the sexual assault case reported in Holenarasipura.

Prajawal Revanna, who has been facing charges of sexual assault and kidnapping, is under judicial custody. Special Court Judge Santosh Gajanana Bhat has also rejected the bail application of Prajwal Revanna in the sexual assault case.

Meanwhile, the 42nd ACMM Court has issued summons to former Minister H.D. Revanna and his wife Bhavani Revanna in the alleged kidnap case reported from K.R. Nagar, Mysuru.