Shreyas of Mysuru secures All India Rank 5 in UPSC CAPF 2024

June 16, 2025

Navo-Pramati School of Civil Services student ranks first in Karnataka

Mysuru: S. Shreyas, a student of Navo-Pramati School of Civil Services of Navodaya Foundation, Mysuru, has secured All India Rank 5 and topped the Karnataka Cadre in the UPSC Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination 2024.

Son of H.S. Siddarame Gowda and Sujatha, residents of Mysuru, Shreyas’ success is a testimony to his relentless hard work, disciplined preparation and the expert guidance provided by the institution.

At Navo-Pramati School of Civil Services, focus has always been on developing leadership, discipline, national service and a strong moral character in the students.

With a team of dedicated UPSC mentors, experienced faculty and structured coaching programmes, the institute ensures that aspirants receive academic knowledge along with personality development, communication training and soft skills — all of which are critical in shaping future leaders.