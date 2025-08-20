Sonia Gandhi to inaugurate Dasara?

August 20, 2025

CM awaiting reply from top Congress leader’s office

Bengaluru: In a surprise move, the State Government is said to have decided to invite top Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for the inauguration of Dasara festival in Mysuru this year.

Taking the initiative, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is reported to have written a letter a couple of days ago to the supreme Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, inviting her to inaugurate Dasara atop Chamundi Hill on Sept. 22. But Sonia Gandhi’s office is yet to reply to the letter, it is learnt.

Sources said that Siddaramaiah would soon visit Delhi and personally extend an invitation to Sonia Gandhi. The CM will take along his close aides such as Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and others with him for extending the invitation and impress upon her to give her assent, it is learnt.

The recent Dasara High-Power Committee meeting in Bengaluru had left to the discretion of the CM, on choosing the personality to inaugurate Dasara festival scheduled to take place from Sept. 22 to Oct. 2.