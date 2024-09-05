Sports, cultural contests for Senior Citizens

September 5, 2024

The Department for Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens has organised District-level Sports Meet on Sept. 10 at Chamundi Vihar Stadium in Nazarbad and cultural competitions on Sept.12 at Senior Citizens Day Care Centre in Nimishamba Nagar, both days at 10 am. Musical Chair competition will be held for both men and women aged between 60 – 70 years; Brisk Walking and Putting Ball in the Bucket competitions for senior citizens 60 – 69 and above 70 years; Singing and mono acting competitions for both senior men and women aged between 60 – 69 years and above.

Interested senior citizens can visit in person or contact Prabhuswamy on Mob: 78921-78089 to register themselves for cultural competition.

Senior citizens interested to take part in sports meet can contact Manjunath on Mob: 97424-34753.

Participating senior citizens must submit their age proof certificates on the day of competitions and register their names before Sept. 9. For further details, contact the District Disabled Welfare Officer on Ph: 0821 – 2490333, according to a press release.