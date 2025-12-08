SSLC exams 1, 2 & 3 will continue: Minister

December 8, 2025

Shivamogga: In a bid to clear confusions surrounding SSLC exams, School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa has clarified that the prevailing arrangement of conducting SSLC exams 1, 2 and 3, will continue, with no plans to reduce it to two.

Attributing the confusions to media creation, Madhu Bangarappa further stated that, with perpetual streaming of news over bringing down the number of SSLC exams to two, the students will be subjected to unnecessary confusion and may lose courage. Hence, the media should behave responsibly in relation to such matters. There is no need to discuss the matter without any valid reason, he said.

“Any reforms will be initiated only after a decision is taken at the Government-level. The media will also be kept in the loop, before going ahead with any decision. It is better to refrain from jumping to conclusions,” advised Madhu Bangarappa.