Stampede at Maha Kumbh Mela: 30 persons including four from Belagavi district killed

January 30, 2025

Belagavi Additional SP and Special DC appointed as Nodal Officers to bring back mortal remains of four Belagavi residents

Prayagraj/Belagavi: Belagavi District Magistrate Mohammed Roshan has appointed Belagavi Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) N.S. Shruti and Special Deputy Commissioner, R&R Project, Belagavi, Harsha Shetty as Nodal Officers for the repatriation of mortal remains of four Belagavi district residents.

The four Belagavi residents were among 30 persons killed in the pre-dawn stampede that took place as people jostled for a dip at the confluence on Mauni Amavasya at Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh yesterday.

The four residents who were killed in the stampede are: Jyothi Deepak Hattarwath (44), Megha Deepak Hattarwath (24), Arun Koparde (61) and Mahadevi Hanamth Bavanur (48), all residents of Vadagavi in Belagavi district. It is learnt that those injured include Sarojini Naduvinahalli and Kanchan Koparde.

It is said that the mortal remains of the four deceased persons will be flown to Bengaluru from where they will be taken to Belagavi. The deceased persons were among 13 persons from Belagavi, who through a private tour agency, had gone to take part in the Maha Kumbh Mela three days ago. Karnataka has established a Helpline: 080-22340676 to help those seeking information about their near and dear ones.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a three-member Judicial Commission, comprising Justice Harsh Kumar, former DG V.K. Gupta and retired IAS officer V.K. Singh, to look into the reasons behind the stampede. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 25 lakh each for the families of those who died.